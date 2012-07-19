Stockbrokers monitor stock index numbers on their computer screens at a brokerage firm in Mumbai October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex gains 0.5 percent, while the Nifty advances 0.53 percent.

Shares in major airlines and retail stocks gain on hopes the government will announce reforms in foreign direct investment into both sectors after the presidential elections due later in the day.

Jet Airways (JET.NS) gains 0.99 percent, while Pantaloon Retail PART.NS gains 1.9 percent.

Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS) gain 2.3 percent and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rises 0.7 percent on media reports the cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss import duties in power equipments.

However, Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) drops 7.3 percent after India's largest auto maker stopped production at its Manesar factory following violent clashes between workers and managers.