A stockbroker uses his terminal to trade at a brokerage firm in Mumbai September 30, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex rises 0.3 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets on hopes of a stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Shares in telecom operator Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) rose 3.7 percent ahead of a cabinet meeting on the telecom ministry's proposal to charge existing 2G radio airwave holding by carriers at a price to be determined by an upcoming auction on Tuesday.

A telecoms tribunal, which is hearing appeals by mobile carriers against a government order to ban 3G roaming pacts between them, is also scheduled to issue its verdict later in the day.

Traders eye news flow on monsoon and policy action for further direction.