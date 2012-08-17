People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex rises 0.67 percent, while the 50-share Nifty gains 0.54 percent.

Gains track Asian shares after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone.

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) rises 2.5 percent after saying on Thursday that global sales, including for luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, were up 21 percent in July.

ITC (ITC.NS) gains 0.9 percent recovering from its 3.5 percent fall in the previous session.

Lupin (LUPN.NS) gains 1.8 percent, while UltraTech Cement adds 0.5 percent, as both stocks are due to be included in the 50-share NSE index, or Nifty.