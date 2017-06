Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex was flat given lingering disappointment over Monday's measures to bolster the rupee, as investors had expected bolder measures.

Whether the rupee can rebound from a record low hit on Friday will be key. The currency was last trading at 57.06/08 to the dollar versus 57.01/02 last close.

Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 1.53 billion rupees on Monday.

Trading was mixed, select blue chip advanced: ONGC was up 1.6 percent, Reliance Industries was up 0.15 percent.