Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls 1.12 percent, earlier hitting its lowest intraday since January 9, while Nifty is down 1.2 percent, as Asian shares tumble, rupee hits new record low against the dollar.

* Automobile, lenders and techs shares lead decliners: Infosys (INFY.NS), ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), and Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) down 1-2 percent each.

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falls 2.4 percent, hits four-month low.

* The rupee was last trading at 54.70/71, breaching its previous all-time low of 54.60 hit on Thursday. It weakened as much as 54.77 in early trade.