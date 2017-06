Workers pull a hand-cart in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex and Nifty fall 0.4 percent, tracking another record low in the rupee, with the mood also cautious ahead of an EU summit.

Banking shares fall the most, with the NSE banking index down 0.3 percent, led by declines in HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) and ICICI Bank.

The rupee falls to a new record low in early trade, approaching the key psychological level of 56.