Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex drops 1.6 percent, while the Nifty is down 1.6 percent amid a downturn in global markets and as the rupee hit a new 5-month low.

MSCI's Asia-Pacific index ex-Japan down 2.7 percent.

MSCI's additions Cairn India (CAIL.NS), Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) and Godrej Consumer Products (GOCP.NS) are up sharply despite weak markets.

Suzlon Energy (SUZL.NS) down 2.3 percent after getting dropped from MSCI indexes; Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) shares down 3.5 percent after its weighting gets reduced by MSCI.

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) down 5 percent after reporting on Tuesday flat global vehicle sales for April.