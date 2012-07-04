MUMBAI The BSE Sensex edged higher on Wednesday, enough to notch its highest close since April 19, led by government-owned lenders such as State Bank of India as traders said valuations were trading at a discount relative to their private rivals.
SBI rose 1.9 percent, while Punjab National Bank(PNBK.NS) rose 2.2 percent.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.16 percent to 17,453 points.
The broader 50-share Nifty rose 0.28 percent to 5,302.55 points.
