People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose 1.2 percent on Monday to its highest closes since May 10, as improved global risk sentiment spurred buying in financials such as SBI and other blue-chips that have taken a beating this month.

The domestic gains tracked higher Asian markets, as opinion polls showing a lead for Greece's pro-bailout camp helped calm fears the country would exit the euro zone.

Market participants, however, warn of further volatility ahead given Indian shares are responding to global cues, while the expiration of domestic equity derivatives and the January-March quarter economic growth data are due on Thursday.

Further ahead, markets would need some type of assurance from the government about fiscal consolidation -- given that worries about India's current account and fiscal deficits have exacerbated losses this month.

The government on Monday said it had no immediate plans to raise the retail prices of diesel, kerosene and cooking gas, sending state oil companies lower, though it failed to have a big impact given traders had already reduced expectations about such an increase.

"Hopes of European situation is getting resolved had a rub-off on the markets; 4800 on Nifty seem to be attracting some buying. Hopes of either a good GDP or rate cut in the other scenario also added to the rise," Sajiv Dhawan, managing director of investment advisory firm JV Capital Services.

The BSE Sensex rose 1.2 percent to 16,416.84 points.

The Nifty advanced 1.3 percent to 4,985.65 points, its highest close since May 8.

Despite the bargain-hunting seen on Monday -- given the BSE Sensex has fallen 11 percent since its 2012 high on February 22 --analysts see little catalysts ahead.

A prolonged delay in fuel price hikes remains a key worry, after the government came under pressure last week for allowing a petrol price hike, while investors are also concerned about slowing growth at a time of inflationary pressures.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are also selling, albeit in small amounts. They sold a net 6.24 billion rupees in shares on Friday, as per provisional exchange figures, bringing their tentative monthly total to 4.35 billion.

"Situation is still precarious. If Nifty moves to 5,100-5,200 then people may look to lighten up portfolios or short sell," Dhawan said.

Still, there have been pockets of winners in May.

The banking index rallied 2.6 percent on Monday, with top lender State Bank of India surging 4.7 percent, on hopes of improving asset quality in the sector.

Since reporting better-than-expected Q4 net profit on May 18, SBI shares have gained 13.7 percent as of Monday, compared to a 2.4 percent rise in the NSE index in the same period.

Bargain-hunting boosted some blue chips as well.

Power equipment maker, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS), rose 4.3 percent. Shares earlier this month fell to their lowest since October 2008.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) ended 1.5 percent higher, having gained 4 percent since hitting its lowest intraday level since March 2009 on May 16.

Among other gainers, Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) rose 2.8 percent ahead of its earnings results due on Tuesday.

However, among decliners, state oil companies fell after Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Monday the country had no immediate plans to raise other fuel prices beyond petrol.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC.NS) fell 1.24 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) lost 1 percent.

(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)