A stock broker monitors index on his terminal while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex falls around 0.14 percent, while the Nifty loses 0.17 ahead of the expiry of derivatives.

Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 3.72 billion Indian rupees on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of net sales.

Infosys(INFY.NS) shares fall 0.9 percent, while Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) loses 0.5 percent, leading decliners.

Cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) shares gain 0.9 percent ahead of earnings later in the day.

MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan gains 0.7 percent on bargain hunting after recent falls as hopes grow for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening.