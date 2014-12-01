Reuters Market Eye - Citigroup raises BSE Sensex Dec 2015 target to 33,000 from 31,000.
Expects 15 percent upside from Friday's close.
Increases Nifty target to 9,850 from 9,240.
Says 2015 should be front-loaded with falling interest rates, back-loaded with actual economic recovery amid steady reforms.
Adds falling rates in a rising economy/earnings could fire the market more.
Policy rates should fall 75 bps in 2015 - Citigroup.
Rejigs model portfolio; overweight on banks, energy, cement, pharmaceutical shares.
Lists Adani Port and Special Economic Zone (APSE.NS), Aurobindo Pharma (ARBN.NS) among top large-cap picks.
Also, likes Ashok Leyland (ASOK.NS), DB Corp (DBCL.NS) among midcaps.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)