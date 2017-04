A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Market Eye - Nomura and Citigroup raise their targets for the BSE Sensex after the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi thundered to victory in general election.

Nomura raises its 2014 target for the Sensex to 27,200 from 24,700, while Citigroup increases its target to 26,300.

Goldman Sachs also raises its 12-month target for the Nifty to 8,300 from 7,600, implying a 15.2 percent upside from current levels.

On Friday, UBS, Macquarie and Deutsche Bank raised their targets for the two indexes.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)