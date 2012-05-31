Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex falls 1 percent, while the 50-share NIfty is also down 1 percent. Both are headed for their biggest monthly loss since November 2011. Global risk aversion and drop in rupee to record low are sparking the falls.

Traders also eyeing the Jan-March GDP data later in the day, as well as the expiry of derivatives at the end of the session.

Tata Motors shares extend fall, down 3 percent, after operating earnings on Tuesday disappointed investors. The stock fell almost 12 percent on Wednesday

Reliance Industries falls 2.4 percent.

Financial shares leading losses on derivatives expiry day, with ICICI bank (ICBK.NS) down 3.5 percent.