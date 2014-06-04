Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is down 0.2 percent, while the Nifty is 0.12 percent lower. Metal stocks head for a second day of gains on positive China factory surveys earlier this week.

Tata Steel (TISC.NS) is up 2.3 percent while Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) gains 3.6 percent.

Also, overseas investors bought shares worth 5.75 billion rupees ($96.9 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data show.

IT exporters fall on continued churn to domestic-oriented stocks. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) falls 2 percent while Infosys (INFY.NS) is down 1.7 percent.

Wockhardt Ltd shares (WCKH.NS) slump 3.4 percent after the U.S. healthcare regulator found fault with quality control, training and staff hygiene at its plant in Chicago, potentially adding to regulatory problems facing the Indian generic drugmaker.