Reuters market Eye - The Sensex gains around 0.2 pct, while the Nifty is up 0.08 percent, in a quiet trading session ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday.

Software services exporters leading gains after recent falls.

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) gains 1.5 percent after falling 2.5 percent over the previous four sessions, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) rises 0.6 percent.

Trading volumes quiet ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday.

Little reaction seen from data on Friday showing India's current account deficit shrank in the April-June period from an all time high in the previous quarter, as the fall had been widely expected.

Traders also see little impact from a government panel recommendations on Friday urging India to slash subsidies, saying the actions would be hard to implement in the short-term.

A separate committee is expected to submit its recommendations on a controversial set of taxes for foreign investors, including those concerning the General Anti-Avoidance Rule, to the finance ministry later in the day.