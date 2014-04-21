Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex gains 0.27 percent while the Nifty is up 0.3 percent, approaching record highs last hit on April 10.

Metals and banking stocks lead gains on value-buying. Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS) gains 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India up 1.3 percent.However, gains are limited after Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) fell 5.4 percent after company's IT revenue guidance seen below estimates.

Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth of 4.3 billion Indian rupees ($71.20 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows, snapping three days of sales.

(Reporting by Indulal P)