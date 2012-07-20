* Q2 EPS $0.70 vs $0.67 last year
* Q2 rev fell 2.4 percent to $367.7 mln
July 20 Sensient Technologies Corp, a
maker of flavors, aromas and colors, posted a higher
second-quarter profit on increased margins at its food and
beverage color business.
Operating margins at its color group business increased 170
basis points to 20.3 percent in the quarter, helped by an
improved product mix. The business made up 35 percent of the
company's quarterly sales.
The company makes flavors, fragrances, inks and colors that
are added to food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics
products.
Second-quarter profit rose to $34.9 million, or 70 cents per
share, from $33.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 2.4 percent to $367.7 million.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Sensient shares closed at $37.18
on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.