Jan 30 The former chief executive of Sentinel
Management Group Inc in suburban Chicago was sentenced on Friday
to 14 years in prison, after been convicted of running what
federal prosecutors called a roughly $666 million fraud.
Eric Bloom was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronald
Guzmán in Chicago, according to a spokesman for U.S. Attorney
Zachary Fardon in the Northern District of Illinois.
Jurors needed less than two hours of deliberations before
convicting Bloom last March 25 on 18 counts of wire fraud and
one count of investment adviser fraud, following a four-week
trial.
Prosecutors said Bloom and his head trader diverted funds
belonging to dozens of clients including futures commission
merchants, commodity pools and hedge funds to run a "house"
trading portfolio filled with risky and illiquid securities.
Bloom later concealed Sentinel's deteriorating finances as
credit conditions worsened, culminating in the Northbrook,
Illinois-based firm's Aug. 17, 2007 bankruptcy, prosecutors
said. Sentinel once oversaw $2 billion of assets.
Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Bloom,
calling him an "unrepentant con man" who refused to acknowledge
responsibility for his fraud.
Lawyers for Bloom suggested in court papers that a prison
term "well below 10 years" was appropriate, calling their client
a "good and decent man" who has shown "sincere regret."
Bloom's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Charles Mosley, once Sentinel's head trader, pleaded guilty
in Oct. 2013 to two fraud counts. He was also expected to be
sentenced on Friday.
The case is U.S. v. Bloom, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Illinois, No. 12-cr-00409.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)