(Adds comments from Bloom's lawyer, paragraph 6)
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 30 The former chief executive of Sentinel
Management Group Inc in suburban Chicago was sentenced on Friday
to 14 years in prison, after being convicted of running what
federal prosecutors called a $666 million fraud.
Eric Bloom, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronald
Guzmán in Chicago, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon in
the Northern District of Illinois.
Jurors needed less than two hours of deliberations before
convicting Bloom last March 25 on 18 counts of wire fraud and
one count of investment adviser fraud, following a four-week
trial.
Charles Mosley, 51, Sentinel's former head trader, was
sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison by Guzmán, after
pleading guilty in October 2013 to two counts of investment
adviser fraud, Fardon's office said.
The judge also ordered Bloom and Mosley to pay $665.9
million of restitution.
"Eric will file an appeal," Bloom's lawyer, Terence
Campbell, said in an email. "We believe the facts and evidence
presented in this case clearly established that Eric Bloom did
not have any criminal intent and that he acted in good faith
while running Sentinel."
A lawyer for Mosley did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Prosecutors said Bloom misappropriated assets belonging to
dozens of clients including futures commission merchants,
commodity pools and hedge funds.
Bloom was accused of then using these assets as collateral
for a bank loan that helped his Northbrook, Illinois-based firm
fund a "house" trading portfolio filled with risky and illiquid
securities.
Prosecutors said Bloom later concealed Sentinel's looming
insolvency as credit conditions worsened, culminating in
Sentinel's Aug. 17, 2007, bankruptcy.
"I don't know how he could have expected anything short of
horrific losses in any market downturn," Guzmán said at the
sentencing hearing, according to Fardon's office.
Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison term for Bloom,
whose firm once oversaw $2 billion of assets. They called him an
"unrepentant con man" who refused to acknowledge responsibility
for his fraud.
Lawyers for Bloom suggested in court papers that a prison
term "well below 10 years" was appropriate, calling their client
a "good and decent man" who has shown "sincere regret."
Prosecutors said Bloom, who lives in Northbrook, was ordered
to begin his sentence on April 30, while Mosley, of Vernon
Hills, Illinois, was ordered to surrender on July 29.
The case is U.S. v. Bloom, U.S. District Court, Northern
District of Illinois, No. 12-cr-00409.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)