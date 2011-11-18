* Sees growth opportunities across its subsidiaries
* Nkomati mine may be restarted in Q2 2012
* Says may consider to sell coal ops, if price is right
(Adds details, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 South African mining
contractor Sentula Mining Ltd on Friday reported flat
first-half headline earnings per share of 10.6 cents and said it
expected fundamentals supporting its revenue base to remain
intact for the second six months.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and
strips out certain one-time items. Revenue in the six months
rose 10 percent to 1.345 billion rand ($164.8 million).
"In terms of exploration drilling, mining services, earth
moving ... what's in the first half, is projected to continue
for the second half," chief executive Robin Berry told Reuters.
He said contracts were in place until the end of the
financial year, even though the second half usually fell in the
wetter part of the raining cycle and a temporary slowdown was
expected during the Christmas period.
Berry also said that while the global economic uncertainty
was impacting growth in the mining industry, the coal sector
remained reasonably robust, providing opportunities for
contractors.
The company is also benefitting from its geographic
diversification in its exploration drilling unit, with 65
percent of its activities outside South Africa.
Berry said there were opportunities for growth at several of
Sentula's subsidiaries, although the company would be cautious.
"We will prudently look at investment opportunities, but at
the same time make sure we don't expose ourselves in what could
be a very volatile period for the next 12-18 months," he said.
Berry said drilling operations in Ivory Coast, which were
suspended due the political unrest in the west African country,
restarted in June this year and were proceeding at full speed.
The Nkomati anthracite mine in South Africa, which was
placed on care and maintenance from the end of May this year due
to regulatory and environmental issues, is expected to resume
operations in the first half of 2012.
"We are reasonably confident that we can work with the
Department of Water Affairs and have that process complete
during the first-quarter of next year. Our first intention is to
then reopen the opencast operation which should be relatively
quick thereafter," Berry said.
He said the company was open to different options to
maximise benefits from its coal mining operations, either by
developing them or by selling them.
"There are lots of approaches but at this stage nothing
formal for us to say we've got a firm offer on the table. But we
are always looking at opportunities," he said.
Shares in the company were down 0.51 percent at 1.95 rand by
0738 GMT. Sentula shares are down 30 percent so far this year,
compared with a 1.72 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-Share
index.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)