* Senvion to offer shares in 20-23.50 euro price range

* Free float of 46 percent targeted

* First day of trading planned for 18 March 2016 (Adds background on rationale of flotation, details)

FRANKFURT, March 7 Owners of German wind turbine maker Senvion will offer shares worth as much as 703 million euros ($770 million) in its planned listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange, the company said on Monday.

It said the private equity owners of the group, Centerbridge Partners and Arpwood Capital, are offering up to 29.9 million shares, or 46 percent of the company, seeking 20 euros to 23.50 euros apiece in an institutional placing which would give Senvion a market value of 1.3 to 1.53 billion euros ($1.42-1.68 billion).

The sale could show a considerable profit for Centerbridge and Arpwood, which only bought Senvion last year, with Centerbridge paying 1 billion euros, including debt, while media reports said Arpwood subsequently paid Centerbridge the equivalent of $112 million for a 21 percent stake.

Shares in Senvion's rivals like Vestas, Gamesa , Nordex and Xinjiang Goldwind on average trade on a price multiple, including debt, of eight times expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Senvion, formerly known as Repower, was owned by Suzlon Energy from 2007 to 2015, when the indebted Indian group sold it on to Centerbridge in a bid to cut debt.

"Many market participants still link Senvion with overleveraged Suzlon and have shied away from engaging with it.

"The IPO is a way to let the market know that the ties with Suzlon have been severed and that Senvion now has no debt, but actually net cash," the source said.

No new shares will be issued in the private placement, meaning Senvion won't raise any money from the sale.

The first day of trading is planned for 18 March 2016.

The IPO will also enable Senvion to raise capital on the market should it need to co-finance large new wind farm projects.

Since Centerbridge's acquisition of Senvion the group has raised spending on research and development as well as expanding into markets where former owner Suzlon prevented it from going, such as Chile.

In December a new chief executive was appointed, Juergen Geissinger, the former head of German engineering group Schaeffler.

Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are organising the IPO with the help of Bank of America, Barclays, Berenberg, Morgan Stanley, Raiffeisen Bank International and Santander. ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Olaf Zapke, Greg Mahlich)