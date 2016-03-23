* Shares open up 1.5 pct, later trade below 15.75 offer price

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, March 23 German wind turbine maker Senvion made a lacklustre stock market debut on Wednesday but breathed some life into Europe's initial public offering (IPO) market, which has seen very little business this year due to jittery trading.

Senvion shares started trading at 16 euros, above their 15.75 euro a share issue price, but then dropped to trade at 15.65 euros by 1051 GMT.

After initially cancelling the IPO on weak investor demand last week, Senvion's private equity owners relaunched the transaction on Monday but sold fewer shares and at a lower price than initially planned.

Books for the share sale worth 294 million euros ($329 million) were almost four times subscribed, people familiar with the deal said. The flotation valued the company at 1 billion euros.

Europe has seen only a few IPOs this year as a market rout has kept investors from selling stock in other companies -- potentially with losses -- to generate cash for investments in companies with no track record as listed groups.

From January 1 to March 18, the total value of European IPOs was down 81 percent, while the number of new issues fell to 19 from 45 in the year-earlier period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The few successful debuts include those of British Clydesdale Bank, Scandinavian Tobacco, British Countryside Properties and British event organiser Ascential, all in February.

Proceeds in those deals were below $600 million euros, small compared with a raft of multi-billion deals Europe saw last year.

Senvion is seen as an icebreaker for other firms planning IPOs, equity capital markets bankers said.

SMCP, the French company behind fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, Swiss vacuum valve maker VAT and British developer of student accommodation, Watkin Jones, are among the firms preparing for stock market listings in coming weeks.

