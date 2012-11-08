Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
SEOUL Nov 8 Seoul shares snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday, dragged down by construction firms, as worries resurfaced over the impending U.S. fiscal debate.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPS) fell 1.19 percent to close at 1,914.41 points.
Shares in GS Engineering & Construction tumbled 11.2 percent on weak third-quarter earnings, leading the construction sector's fall. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.