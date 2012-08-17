SEOUL Aug 17 South Korean stocks opened higher on Friday following gains on Wall Street after supportive comments from Germany on the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the region's debt crisis.

Shares in Kumho Tire rebounded and rose 3.6 percent after its workers agreed to return to work on Friday following a one-day strike.

Shares in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) fell 2 percent after Korean Air Lines Co was the only bidder to submit a letter of intent for a stake in KAI on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) came off its highs to stand up 0.04 percent at 1,958.68 points as of 0011 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ed Davies)