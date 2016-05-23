BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
May 23 SEOUL PHARMA CO.,LTD :
* Says it receives a patent on May 20, for fast dissolving film comprising high dose of sildenafil or pharmaceutically acceptable salts thereof
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/i8xWIr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.