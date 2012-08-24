BRIEF-China Merchants Bank to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 14
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 13
SEOUL Aug 24 South Korean shares opened lower on Friday, following falls in U.S. stocks as hopes of quick stimulus action from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.17 percent at 1,919.77 points as of 0002 GMT.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 13
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT