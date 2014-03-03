SINGAPORE, March 3 Ion Investments, a subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, could raise as much as $176 million through the sale of 4.1 million shares in Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd, IFR reported on Monday.

Ion is selling Seoul Semiconductor shares at an offer price of between 45,000 to 45,950 won per share, IFR reported. IFR is a ThomsonReuters publication.

A Temasek spokesman declined to comment on the share sale.

Before the current sale, Temasek's unit owned 11.83 percent in Seoul Semiconductor, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Temasek spent about $242 million to buy shares in Seoul Semiconductor, which makes light emitting diodes, and an affiliate in 2009.

($1 = 1067.5000 Korean won)' (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Matt Driskill)