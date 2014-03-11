BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust posts FY16 revenue of S$475.6 mln
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 11 Nigerian oil company Seplat is to list on the London and Nigerian stock exchanges with a $500 million float, the oil company said on Tuesday, raising money to pay down debt and for acquisitions.
BNP Paribas and Standard Bank are joint global co-ordinators, while Renaissance Capital, Citigroup and RBC Europe are joint bookrunners on the deal.
* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.