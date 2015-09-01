By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 1
LONDON, Sept 1 Despite another serious bout of
global volatility, Europe's leveraged loan market is gearing up
for the launch of around 10 deals totalling 4.5 billion euros
($5.06 billion) in September, with success or failure likely to
be determined by a flight to quality.
The market is highly liquid after several large repayments
and the continued issuance of CLO funds, which are the main
buyers of the loans.
Cash-rich investors are expected to cherry pick deals, which
means arranging banks may have to make concessions on pricing
and documentation for any deals perceived to be weaker.
Investors are looking for a premium on sterling deals, which
could affect a 550 million pound dividend recapitalisation for
UK caravan holiday park operator Park Resorts and a 650 million
pound term loan B refinancing for British cereal maker Weetabix,
which are both expected to launch in September.
Other September launches include German elevator components
maker Wittur; Galileo Global Education; London-listed packaged
food company Nomad Foods ; French lifting, elevation and
safety equipment provider Tractel; Polish state-run railways
PKP's utility arm; French digital media company Technicolor; and
Netherlands-based textile technology group TenCate.
A loan backing online gambling company 888 Holdings'
acquisition of London-listed Bwin.party could also
return to the market if a sale goes ahead. The financing was
pulled in August due to a rival bid from British online gambling
firm GVC.
"Some deals will be fine but if they all come at the same
time and investors know this, they will be selective," an
investor said.
Global market instability in the last few weeks stemming
from China's stock market rout and tumbling commodity and oil
prices has upped the ante for the deal launches. Although
lenders may have to widen discounts on some of the 10
underwritten deals on the block waiting to launch, they should
have enough flex to cope with any adjustments, market sources
said.
INSULATED FROM TURMOIL
With relatively few deals in the market over the summer,
European leveraged loan prices have mostly been insulated from
wider global economic turmoil. Secondary loan prices fell by
around 50bp during the worst of the turmoil in mid-August, which
could increase the discounts that lenders have to offer to close
deals, as well as pricing on new deals if a wider pricing
correction takes place.
"The loan market is only slightly wider as a result of the
volatility and it didn't fall as much as it should have done,
compared to other markets. There is still a lot of appetite and
good credits should be OK but there may be some play on fees,"
the investor said.
A pipeline of new buyout deals is also building as various
auctions move forward in September.
($1 = 0.8887 euros)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)