BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff reports Q4 profit of 73.4 mln riyals
* Q4 sales 447.3 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit down 32.4 percent y/y at 379.1 million yuan ($61.08 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kun28v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2069 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q4 sales 447.3 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Considering to purchase 10 percent stake in Tourism Urbanization Source:(http://bit.ly/2o7c7Ae) Further company coverage: