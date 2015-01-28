BRIEF-Global Cosmed FY net result swings to loss of 5.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit down 24.2 percent y/y at 287.4 million yuan ($46.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HaFR2e
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2453 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 45.95 billion roubles ($806.85 million) versus 31.89 billion roubles year ago