* Sees Q1 adj loss $0.27-$0.29/ADS vs est loss $0.18/ADS
* Sees Q1 rev $4-$5 mln vs est $8.64 mln
* Q4 adj loss $0.12 /ADS vs est loss $0.17/ADS
* Q4 rev $11.5 mln vs est $11.1 mln
Feb 9 Sequans Communications'
quarterly results beat muted Wall Street expectation and the
French chipmaker forecast a weak first quarter hurt by lower
sales to its major customer HTC Corp
Sequans, which supplies WiMAX and Long Term Evolution chips
to equipment manufacturers, projected first-quarter loss of 27
cents to 29 cents per American Depository Shares (ADS), on an
adjusted basis, on revenue of $4 million to $5 million.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 18 cents per ADS on
revenue of $8.64 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sequans gets over 80 percent of its revenue from HTC that
sells most its WiMAX phones through mobile service provider
Sprint Nextel.
In December, Sequans said it would not recognise any revenue
from its largest customer for WiMAX chips in the first quarter
as the customer was facing lower demand for WiMAX phones, and
cut its fourth-quarter outlook.
Fourth-quarter net loss rose to $5.6 million, or 16 cents
per ADS, from $2.8 million, or 10 cents per ADS, a year ago.
Excluding items, Sequans reported a loss of 12 cents per
ADS, excluding stock-based compensation -- narrower than
analysts' expectation of a 17 cents per ADS loss.
Revenue of the company, whose chips are also used by Acer
Inc, Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies
in setting up their 4G Wireless networks, fell 50
percent to $11.5 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.14 million.
Shares of the company, that have lost 60 percent in value
since its listing in April, closed at $3.20 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.