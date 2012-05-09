May 9 Sequenom Inc said insurer Coventry Health Care Inc will provide coverage for its prenatal test to detect certain chromosomal abnormalities including Down Syndrome.

Under the deal, about 2.2 million Coventry customers will have coverage for Sequenom's MaterniT21 PLUS testing service, which needs only the mother's blood to detect chromosomal abnormality.

Sequenom shares were up 5 percent at $5.11 in early morning trade on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.