By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 2 In a key decision that could put
in doubt the validity of a wide swath of medical and
biotechnology patents, a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday refused
to reconsider an earlier decision invalidating a Sequenom Inc
prenatal DNA test patent, despite conceding it was a
"valuable contribution to science."
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in
Washington, D.C. in June said the patent was not eligible for
legal protection because it fell under the U.S. Supreme Court's
rule against patenting natural phenomena. That decision upheld a
ruling by a lower federal court in California that cleared Roche
Holding AG unit Ariosa Diagnostics of infringement.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)