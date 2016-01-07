Jan 7 Diagnostic device maker Sequenom Inc said on Thursday it will cut 110 jobs, or about 20 percent of its workforce, and divest its North Carolina operations.

Sequenom, which has about 500 employees, said it now expects to save over $20 million in annual costs in late 2016, up from its previous expectation of over $10 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)