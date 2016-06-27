(Adds comment from Sequenom, Ariosa, paragraphs 4-6)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected a bid to review a legal fight over the
cancellation of a patent on a less-risky form of prenatal
testing, in a case that has left many companies and trade groups
worried that important discoveries may no longer qualify for
patents.
The decision by the Supreme Court leaves intact a ruling by
a federal court to invalidate Sequenom Inc's patent in
an infringement dispute with rival Ariosa Diagnostics, a unit of
Roche Holding AG.
Sequenom's patent relates to a non-invasive test of a
pregnant woman's blood to detect fetal DNA in order to screen
for genetic abnormalities such as Down Syndrome. Doctors say
such tests have dramatically reduced the need for invasive tests
such as amniocentesis, which carry a small risk of miscarriage.
Sequenom Chief Executive Dirk van den Boom said in a
statement the company was disappointed that the court declined
the hear the case and clarify the patent eligibility for
"groundbreaking" techniques that advance patient care.
"We fear this decision will discourage such investments in
the future," he said.
Ariosa's attorney, David Gindler, called the ruling
"entirely unsurprising," adding in an email to Reuters: "This
case involved a straightforward application of recent Supreme
Court precedents."
Sequenom's MaterniT21 prenatal test competes with Ariosa's
Harmony test. Both companies are based in California.
In June 2015, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit in Washington agreed with Sequenom that the patented
method "revolutionized" prenatal care, but nonetheless upheld
the patent's cancellation.
The ruling cited a Supreme Court decision from 2012, Mayo v.
Prometheus, that made it harder to obtain patents on natural
phenomena or substances.
Sequenom asked the Supreme Court to take the case, arguing
that it needed to make clear its prior cases were not meant to
deny patents on an invention that applies a natural phenomenon,
such as a never-before-used diagnostic test.
Roche told the court not to hear the case, saying the
precedent should not be overturned.
Some 40 companies, trade groups and universities had urged
the high court to take the case to clarify when discoveries
derived from laws of nature can be patented, which lower courts
have cited to cancel patents.
Microsoft Corp said the case had implications for
computer-related patents, which are being "routinely
invalidated" by federal courts.
The case is Sequenom, Inc v. Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc et al,
in the Supreme Court of the United States, No. 15-1182.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Will Dunham)