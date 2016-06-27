NEW YORK, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid to review a legal fight over the cancellation of a patent on a less-risky form of prenatal testing, in a case that has left many companies and trade groups worried that important discoveries may no longer qualify for patents.

The decision by the Supreme Court leaves intact a ruling by a federal court to invalidate Sequenom Inc's patent in an infringement dispute with rival Ariosa Diagnostics, a unit of Roche Holding AG.

