By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected a bid to review a legal fight over the
cancellation of a patent on a less-risky form of prenatal
testing, in a case that has left many companies and trade groups
worried that important discoveries may no longer qualify for
patents.
The decision by the Supreme Court leaves intact a ruling by
a federal court to invalidate Sequenom Inc's patent in
an infringement dispute with rival Ariosa Diagnostics, a unit of
Roche Holding AG.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Will Dunham)