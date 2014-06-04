Reuters Market Eye - Shares in SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.BO) surge nearly 10 percent, adding to their 10 percent surge in the previous session, after several foreign investors bought the company's stock via bulk deals on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley Asia, Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana and Route One Fund bought about 0.4 million shares each at 250 rupees per share, BSE data shows.

SeQuent is engaged in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals and speciality chemicals.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)