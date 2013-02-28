Feb 28 Automatic federal spending cuts known as
sequestration are likely to go into effect on March 1 and will
be a credit negative for U.S. public issuers, Moody's Investors
Service said on Thursday.
The negative impact on credit quality would be felt
gradually, as $1.2 trillion in reductions are phased in over 10
years, Moody's said.
Many state and local governments rely on sales taxes and
other income that is sensitive to economic downturns, leaving
them to feel the pinch of sequestration through lowered federal
government purchases and lower federal employee and contractor
incomes, Moody's said.
Issuers with high concentrations of defense employment and
procurement operations would be especially affected, according
to the credit rating agency.
Non-profit hospitals would also be impacted as Medicare
reimbursement rates are lowered by 2 percent. Universities that
rely on federal research grants would see an 8 percent cut in
grants, though most have the ability to slow research spending.
Federal rental subsidies for affordable apartment projects
would also be affected, Moody's said.
Earlier on Thursday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services was
less concerned, saying that the spending cuts may have only a
minor negative impact for local governments.
That is because most municipalities since the beginning of
the recession have shown willingness to impose cutbacks in
response to weaker revenue, S&P said.