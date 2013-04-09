April 9 The federal spending cuts known as
"sequestration" will have a low to medium impact on the
financing for public housing, Moody's Investors Service said on
Tuesday, adding that the largest drag will come from possible
federal layoffs or any economic downturn resulting from the
automatic reductions.
"Furloughs, reductions in employment levels at federal
agencies or federal contractors, or a broader impact on GDP will
negatively impact those programs by increasing stress on
households," William Fitzpatrick, Moody's vice president and
senior credit officer, said in a statement.
Public housing authority capital fund bonds and housing
subsidies, known as "Section 8," will be directly affected,
while some of the programs providing affordable housing may
suffer from staffing cuts at federal mortgage insurers, Moody's
said.
Sequestration, set to cut federal spending by $1.2 trillion,
is mainly a risk to housing finance agencies since it raises the
specter of the economy entering another downturn. Some
economists say federal austerity will slow the country's
recovery from the 2007-09 recession.
"Mortgage payment delinquencies and foreclosures are a key
credit driver for single-family whole loan bond programs
sponsored by state and local housing finance agencies because
the bonds are secured primarily by payments on the mortgage
loans financed under the program," Moody's said.
Those agencies' "delinquency and foreclosures rates are
likely to remain elevated mostly because borrowers are
low-to-moderate income households susceptible to economic
distress due to unemployment or underemployment."