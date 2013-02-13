By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 13 The top U.S. audit watchdog
could face steep cuts to its budget if Congress does not come to
an agreement to avert "sequestration," even though the
organization is a nonprofit that does not receive congressional
appropriations.
The issue of sequestration could come up on Wednesday when
Jim Doty, the head of the Public Company Accounting Oversight
Board, appears before the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to discuss his organization's 2013 budget needs.
The PCAOB was created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act in
response to a rash of accounting scandals at companies like
Enron.
The watchdog for auditors of public companies and
broker-dealers, it is tasked with conducting routine
inspections, taking enforcement actions when needed, and setting
auditing standards for the industry.
Although the PCAOB is listed in the federal budget each
year, it is funded through fees from public companies and
broker-dealers and does not receive any congressional
appropriations. The SEC, however, must vote to approve its
budget annually.
This year, the PCAOB is requesting approval from the SEC for
a $245.6 million budget, an increase of about 8 percent from the
2012 budget of $227.7 million.
Sequestration is a measure that stems from the 2011 impasse
between President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans
over raising the nation's debt limit. Republicans had wanted to
match any increases in the borrowing cap with spending cuts in
an effort to reduce the deficit.
But Obama was concerned about cuts to social safety-net
programs. In a last-minute deal, the two sides agreed to an
increase in the debt ceiling in exchange for continued talks on
deficit reduction.
As an incentive, Congress passed the sequestration bill,
which sets up a deadline for automatic across-the-board spending
cuts that will take effect unless a deal is struck.
Last year, the White House Office of Management and Budget
released preliminary estimates of how sequestration would affect
each government agency. Under the OMB's estimate, the SEC's
$1.321 billion budget could be facing a cut of $108 million.
Also included in that document, however, are some
organizations that do not receive congressional appropriations.
The PCAOB is listed as facing a potential $18 million cut, while
the Securities Investor Protection Corp is listed for a
potential $23 million cut.
Congress created the SIPC to help customers of failed
brokerages recover their money.