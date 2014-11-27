BRIEF-NETAC Technology to pay cash div 1.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
SINGAPORE Nov 27 Sequoia Capital has led a $6 million investment in Singapore's Carousell, a mobile marketplace app, the firms said on Thursday, highlighting growing investor interest in mobile-based services in the region.
The other investors in the current round of funding include Rakuten Ventures, the venture capital fund of Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Inc, and Golden Gate Ventures.
Carousell allows sellers to list an item for sale by taking a photo. Buyers can purchase items by chatting with sellers via an in-built private chat messenger.
Carousell said the funding will be used to accelerate international expansion to countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan.
Earlier this week, Rakuten invested $10 million in Singapore's PocketMath, a mobile advertising platform, in what was the biggest single investment by Rakuten Ventures to date. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)
