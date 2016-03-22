March 21 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc's largest stakeholder, Sequoia Fund, said it sold
about 1.5 million shares of the company's stock last week, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc, which runs Sequoia, told the
Journal that the Valeant shares were sold to reduce investor
taxes by booking capital losses. (on.wsj.com/1UzKtVx)
The shares were bought in October, Ruane, Cunniff &
Goldfarb's executive vice president, David Poppe, told the
Journal.
In January, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, long known for its
ties to Warren Buffett, was sued by shareholders who claimed it
recklessly took a huge stake in the embattled drug company
Valeant, causing more than $2 billion in losses.
Valeant, a target of a securities investigation and under
scrutiny for its pricing and accounting practices, said on
Monday that its longtime chief executive officer was leaving
just three weeks after returning from a medical leave.
Ruane, Cunniff could not immediately be reached outside of
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)