By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Ser Educacional SA
is braced for a potential drop in the number of students
financed through the Fies state loan program, a sign Brazil's
No. 3 college operator is uncertain about the sustainability of
the program in coming years.
In a conference call on Friday to discuss third quarter
results, Ser management said the number of students enrolled
through Fies, currently nearly half of Ser's base, could drop to
35 percent amid higher financial expenses and budget
restrictions that are hampering expansion of the program.
To compensate for the potential revenue losses should that
occur, Chief Executive Officer Janyo Diniz is luring more
students into higher-priced courses, enhancing course quality
and considering alternatives to make up for a decline in
low-income students.
For Recife, Brazil-based Ser Educacional, an alternative to
replace Fies could be becoming a first-tier lender for the
students, Diniz said. Still, Ser is keeping "a conservative
stance" in approving such loans in an effort to keep a lid on
delinquencies and loan-loss provisions, he said.
Diniz made his remarks as Ser Educacional beat
analysts' quarterly profit estimates after adding more students
paying higher tuitions. Net income totaled 48.6 million reais
($15.04 million) last quarter, compared with a 44 million reais
consensus estimate.
Shares rose as much as 1.5 percent to 20.75 reais
in mid afternoon trading in São Paulo, underscoring investor
optimism that Diniz's strategy may succeed amid heightening
competition. Ser is up 174 percent this year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a metric of profitability known as EBITDA, rose
32.5 percent last quarter from a year earlier to 81.4 million
reais, also above the average forecast.
Tuition fees in arrears totaled 60.9 million reais in the
quarter, down 13.5 percent from the fourth quarter of last year.
At the same time, the coverage of Ser Educacional's own student
credit through the Educred and Pravaler programs financed no
more than 1.5 percent of the student base.
Rising average tuition per student, to 684 reais in the
on-site graduation courses, came in above analysts' expectations
as the company lured more pupils to higher-ticket courses such
as medicine, law and engineering. In the quarter, Ser enrolled
20,100 new students, a 16.2 percent rise from the same period a
year ago, according to a securities filing Friday.
($1 = 3.2324 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Silvio
Cascione; Editing by W Simon and Grant McCool)