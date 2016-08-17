KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 Malaysian engineer Serba Dinamik Group Bhd is seeking to raise about 600 million ringgit ($150 million) in an initial public offering (IPO), in what would be one of few listings in a lacklustre market, people familiar with the matter said.

A weak currency and battered commodity markets have hit Malaysia's economic growth and contributed to waning investor appetite for IPOs. There has also been a dearth of IPOs across Southeast Asia.

Serba Dinamik's IPO is targeted for the end of this year but the process could spill over into the first quarter of 2017, said the people, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.

RHB Investment Bank, Affin Hwang Capital and Credit Suisse are handling the listing, the people said. The three banks and Serba Dinamik declined to comment.

One person familiar with the deal said the company is likely to submit its application for an IPO next month.

Last year, Serba Dinamik bought a Britain-based oil and gas firm to transfer technology to Malaysia and explore business opportunities in Europe.

($1 = 4.0020 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee)