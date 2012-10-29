* Postanska Stedionica to expand assets to 1 bln euros
* Nova Agrobanka's clients able to manage savings
BELGRADE Oct 29 Serbia's state-run Postanska
Stedionica (PS) bank took over the assets and 260,000 clients of
troubled Nova Agrobanka on Monday, seeking to end a scandal that
has rocked the country's financial system.
The move expands PS's assets to around 1 billion euros
($1.29 billion).
Nova Agrobanka was formed as a bridge bank in May after the
collapse of Agrobanka, which lost its licence over an unaudited
2011 loss of 29.7 billion dinars ($113.4 million). The state
held a 20 percent stake in Agrobanka.
In a statement posted on its website, PS said all private
and corporate clients of Nova Agrobanka would be allowed to
freely manage their assets and savings at all times.
"The trust and security of clients has been restored,"
Veroljub Dugalic, the Secretary General of Serbia's Association
of Banks, told state news agency Tanjug.
Serbia's new Socialist-led government, which took power in
late July, cited the scandal surrounding Agrobanka in its push
to oust former Central Bank governor Dejan Soskic, who was
eventually replaced by a member of the ruling coalition.
Soskic dismissed government accusations of negligence in the
collapse of the bank.
A number of senior Agrobanka officials have been questioned
by police on suspicion of extending loans without adequate
insurance.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Catherine Evans)