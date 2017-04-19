BELGRADE, April 19 Four former Yugoslav
republics agreed on Wednesday to coordinate efforts to save jobs
and protect suppliers of Croatia's Agrokor to shield
their own economies from the crisis engulfing the food and
retail group.
Earlier this month Agrokor, which employs around 60,000
people in the Balkan region, handed over control to the Croatian
state after piling up debts of over $6.4 billion, or six times
its equity, during rapid expansion in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia
and Serbia.
At a meeting in Belgrade, trade and economy ministers from
Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Slovenia agreed to form a special
ministerial team to work together to monitor subsidiaries of
Agrokor, protect suppliers and safeguard jobs, the Serbian Trade
Ministry said in a statement.
"Each country will implement controls of financial and
commodity flows in companies tied to Agrokor, in line with their
respective laws," the statement said.
On April 13, the government of Slovenia introduced a law to
shield its economy from the Agrokor crisis.
Earlier in the day, the Tanjug news agency cited Serbia's
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as saying Belgrade would
consider protection of domestic companies owned by Agrokor.
"Serbia will not allow that local companies suffer damages
due to Agrokor," the Tanjug quoted Vucic as saying.
The four ministers also asked Agrokor's management to
appoint independent experts to restructure its subsidiaries and
ensure equal treatment of all suppliers. They also sought a
meeting with the Croatian government, the statement said.
Agrokor has struck a deal with six lenders, led by Russia's
Sberbank and VTB, to freeze debt repayments
and secure an unspecified cash injection before restructuring
the business, a process likely to take at least 15 months
according to an emergency law enacted to rescue Agrokor.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)