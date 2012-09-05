* Serb minister says "serious talks" held with AirAsia
* AirAsia official says not looking to buy any airline
* Serbia looking to sell indebted JAT Airways
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Yantoultra Ngui
BELGRADE/KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 AirAsia,
has held "serious talks" with Serbian officials, Transportation
Minister Milutin Mrkonjic said on Wednesday, though Asia's
largest budget carrier denied it was considering the purchase of
Serbia's indebted JAT Airways.
Mrkonjic declined to go into detail, saying only: "Some
things should not be revealed, particularly when it comes to
serious companies and serious businesses," the Beta news agency
reported.
A government official, speaking to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, and a senior AirAsia official both told Reuters that
a Tuesday report in Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti that said
AirAsia was planning to buy JAT was incorrect.
"There was an invitation by Belgrade, and we went to just
explore market opportunity there. But no plans to fly there even
in a 2013-2014 timeframe. In short, AirAsia X is not looking to
buy any airline," the AirAsia official said.
Shackled with a budget deficit of 7.1 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), Serbia is looking to sell JAT, which
posted a loss of 3.2 billion dinar (27.1 million euros) in 2011.
A tender for JAT in 2008 collapsed due to lack of interest,
and in 2010 the government failed to reach agreement with
Turkish Airlines and Latvian operator Baltic Aviation
Systems.
In March, JAT secured government guarantees of 10 million
euros ($12.56 million) for a loan to cover short-term
liabilities.
In 2010 it borrowed 51.5 million euros from the government
to renew its ageing fleet of 14 aircraft and prepare for a new
partnership.
($1 = 0.7961 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely)