BELGRADE, July 17 Serbia's loss-making JAT
Airways has secured a marketing alliance with the German
Airberlin carrier to share route-booking codes, the two
companies said on Wednesday.
The deal with Airberlin, which is 29.21 percent owned by the
United Arab Emirates Etihad carrier, increases the likelihood of
an equity investment with the fast-growing Arabian-Gulf-based
company.
Serbia is aiming to offload loss-making state firms
including JAT, to keep its 2013 budget deficit at 4.7 percent of
output and secure growth of up to 3 percent.
In June, Etihad and JAT signed a preliminary agreement over
a possible equity investment. Last week, the Belgrade-based
Politika daily newspaper quoted a source as saying that the deal
could be signed on July 22. Other media also suggested Etihad
may take over 49 percent stake in JAT.
Serbia's Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic recently
said he was hoping for a successful deal with Etihad, adding
that JAT Airways should be renamed Air Serbia.
The codeshare deal will allow passengers to book Airberlin
flights through JAT from August 1, pending approvals by the two
governments.
"Under the agreement, Airberlin will offer ... JAT flights
between Belgrade and Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Stuttgart
under an AB flight number," Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, Airberlin's
chief executive said in a statement.
As many as four million Serbs are living and working in
Germany and the deal would secure them better connection with
Belgrade, JAT's CEO Velibor Vukasinovic said in the statement.
Previous attempts to sell JAT have failed due to lack of
interest from prospective buyers.
Earlier this year, the Serbian government said it was ready
to take on 170 million euros ($219.5 million) of JAT's debt, pay
leases for six new aircraft from EADS's Airbus and
secure severance payments for redundant workers.
JAT currently operates 10 ageing Boeing 737-300s and
four ATR 72-200 turboprop aircraft on 30
routes within Europe and to the Middle East.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Ron Askew)