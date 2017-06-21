BELGRADE, June 21 Four consortiums and one
company have submitted non-binding bids for a 25-year concession
to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, the
biggest in the region, the company and a government commission
said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The Serbian government which has an 83.1 percent stake in
the airport, expects the deal to be worth around 400 million
euros ($448 million).
The sole company that submitted a bid is France's Vinci
Airports, according to a statement posted on Belgrade airport's
website.
The consortia are France's Meridiam Eastern Europe
Investments, Zurich Airport AG and France's Eiffage;
India's GMR Infrastructure Limited and Greece's Terna;
South Korea's Incheon International Airport Corporation
, Turkey's Yatirimlar ve isletme and Russia's VTB
Capital Infrastructure; China's Hainan Air Travel Service, HNA
and China National Aero Technology, the statement
said.
The government repeatedly extended the initial March bidding
deadline to give bidders more time to complete their offers.
The Nikola Tesla airport's net profit increased by 21
percent in the first four months of 2017, to 831.7 million
dinars.
Under the terms of the offer, prospective bidders must not
have more than a 20 percent stake in another airport within 450
kilometres of Nikola Tesla, which had passenger numbers of more
than 1 million in 2016.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)